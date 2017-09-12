Flasher at Tanger Outlets on the loose, police say

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a man wanted for indecent exposure at the Tanger Outlets in Derry Township.

Similar incidents have been reported recently in Lebanon County.

Monday afternoon Derry Township police responded to reports of a man who pulled down his pants, exposing himself to shoppers.

“I think he needs to get a reality check, can’t be doing that to people, that’s disgusting!” shopper Tania Leaks said.

Police advise those who may be victims of indecent exposure to watch what car the criminal gets into and report their license plate number.

Police say the flasher led them on a brief chase before getting away in a silver Chevrolet vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-262-3080.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.