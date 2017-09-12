Engineer in deadly Amtrak crash wants criminal case tossed

The Associated Press Published:
Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago, walks to a police station in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to turn himself in to answer charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The engineer in a deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia is due in court to learn if he’ll face trial on criminal charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Brandon Bostian’s lawyers are going into Tuesday’s preliminary hearing seeking to dismiss the case, which came about only after a victim’s family got a judge to order that charges be filed.

Investigators say Bostian accelerated to 106 mph in a 50 mph curve in May 2015, sending the Washington-to-New York train tumbling from the tracks. Eight people died, and about 200 people were hurt.

Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian lost his bearings while distracted by an incident with a nearby train.

The judge overruled a district attorney’s decision not to bring charges after victim Rachel Jacobs’ family filed a private criminal complaint.

