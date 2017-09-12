Don’t miss these hidden gems at the York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – People visit the York Fair for the food, the rides, and the entertainment, but there are some hidden gems you won’t want to miss.

One of those attractions is the Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group, a bunch of guys who come together to show off their passion.

“I enjoy seeing the trains run and the nostalgia, seeing some of the old stuff and seeing the little kids faces,” group member Rick Dodd said. “They like to push the buttons and light things up.”

You’ll find more nostalgia at the Steam-O-Rama display. Started in 1957 and now in its 60th year, Steam-O-Rama is geared at bringing the York Fair back to its roots.

“We were invited to come in some years back and set up a display of antique tractors that would bring more of an agricultural flavor back to the fair,” David Peters said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.