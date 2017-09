SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old woman died in a house fire last week in Perry County, the coroner said.

Jordan Spencer was found dead after the fire Friday morning at 1065 Bower Road in Carroll Township, Coroner Mike Shalonis said.

The electrical fire has been ruled accidental. Police have said it started near the kitchen.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.