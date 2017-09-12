Capitol rally targets bill to let school workers have guns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera joined groups against gun violence in the Capitol Rotunda for a rally against legislation that would allow school employees to have a gun on school grounds.

CeaseFirePA unveiled a series of videos taking aim at the legislation during Tuesday’s rally.

“I think it’s going in the wrong direction. I don’t believe more guns will make our schools safer,” Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) said. “I think it will have a reverse effect. When kids see guns, they tense up. They don’t feel secure and relaxed in a school environment.”

Under Senate Bill 383, approved by the Senate in June, employees would be required to have a concealed carry license, pass a psychological evaluation and meet certain firearms training requirements.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Don White (R-Armstrong/Butler/Indiana/Westmoreland), has said guns in the hands of trained employees could provide a quick response to school shootings, especially in rural areas..the answer at keeping kids safe.

“If somebody comes into their school, with the intent of harm, they want to protect themselves and the children they teach and love,” White said in May. “I just want schools to have the option to put another tool in their tool chest.”

CeaseFirePA hopes the videos demonstrate that guns in schools would threaten student safety.

“While I respect those who are willing to volunteer to carry a gun in school, our children deserve more than an amateur, even a talented amateur,” former school principal Debra Martselo said.

