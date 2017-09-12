5 sought in 2 retail thefts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in two retail thefts at Lancaster County stores.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of five suspects.

They said on Saturday, two people removed shoes from a display at Famous Footwear. They put the shoes in a bag and left the store without paying.

On Monday, police said three people concealed clothing in large bags at the Osh Kosh B’Gosh store on Tanger Boulevard then drove off in a black Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-291-4676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.