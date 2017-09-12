5 displaced by Middle Paxton house fire

By Published:

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross said it assisted five people after a house fire Monday night in Middle Paxton Township.

Four adults and a child were displaced by the two-alarm fire in the 1100 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road.

Firefighters from Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties were called to the home around 7:45 p.m. Officials said the fire began in a shed and spread to the home.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported.

