3 charged after police find cocaine, heroin, stolen guns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they arrested three “upper-level” drug dealers from Lancaster County after a series of raids that turned up a kilogram of cocaine valued between $35,000 and $50,000.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said the recent searches of two homes and two storage lockers also uncovered seven firearms – including four stolen guns – seven grams of bulk heroin valued around $2,000,drug-packaging and processing materials, and $2,860 in cash.

Carlos “Wimo” Xavier Ramos, 26, and Carlos “Fresa” Ramos-Lebron, 26, both of 660 Wyncroft Lane, are charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

Ramos-Lebron was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $3 million bail. Ramos is jailed at the prison on $2 million bail.

Jose A. Quiles-Rivera, 23, of 240 West Mifflin Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy, and drug paraphernalia. His bail at the prison was set at $1 million.

