Woman charged in DUI crash that injured 7

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman was under the influence of marijuana and oxycodone when she caused a two-vehicle crash that injured several people, police said.

Denise R. Houshower, 45, of Leola, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and multiple traffic offenses for the June 23 crash on New Holland Pike in Manheim Township.

Police said the drug use caused Houshower to drift into the oncoming lane and strike another vehicle head-on. Seven people were transported to hospitals and one sustained a fractured skull.

Houshower was arraigned before a district judge and released on bail.

