UPMC Pinnacle celebrates first responders, new merger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – UPMC Pinnacle held a two-fold celebration for their new merger and local first responders on Monday.

Doctors, board members and hospital staff gathered at the UPMC Pinnacle Osteopathic campus in Lower Paxton Township for the event.

With this affiliation, UPMC Pinnacle says they will direct about $1.5 billion to updated campuses, technology and research.

CEO and President of the company Philip Guarneschelli honored local EMS and ambulance staff along with Harrisburg Chief Carter for their work in the community.

Guarneschelli also announced a new effort, a Community Leadership Award.

The award is being offered to a non-profit, 9-1-1 organization in the 10 county UPMC Pinnacle service area.

These counties include Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Juniata, Franklin, Adams and Snyder.

Eligible organizations must respond to fewer than 5,000 calls per year.

Nominations can be submitted from Sept. 11 to Oct. 1.

For more details on entering or to apply for the Community Leadership Award, visit pinnaclehealth.org/firstresponders.

