Turzai stays silent on governor run as GOP field may grow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai is staying silent on whether he still plans to run for governor, months after telling party officials and activists that he was seriously considering it.

The Allegheny County Republican declined to comment Monday morning in the Capitol about whether he still plans to run.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is preparing to seek a second term in next year’s election.

So far, York County state Sen. Scott Wagner and former health care systems consultant Paul Mango of suburban Pittsburgh have announced their candidacies for the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf.

Meanwhile, lawyer Laura Ellsworth of suburban Pittsburgh says she’s very seriously considering running and expects to announce a final decision around the end of September.

Neither Ellsworth nor Mango have run for public office before.