Tasty Whole-Milk Yogurt

For years, you’ve probably heard that low-fat dairy products are healthier. But new research suggests that foods like whole milk yogurt may actually be better. Consumer Reports just tested more than 20 whole milk yogurts and reveals some tasty and inexpensive choices.

Several studies among children do suggest that eating whole fat dairy is associated with less weight gain over time than eating low-fat dairy. Adults too may reap benefits.

Some research suggests the level of triglycerides – a type of fat – may be at a lower, healthier level in those who eat higher fat products versus low fat. But keep in mind, flavored yogurts have added ingredients that can add calories.

You still need to look at the ingredients list including the sugars content. For instance, six ounces of Brown Cow strawberry whole milk yogurt has about seven teaspoons of naturally occurring and added sugars. That’s almost as much as a six-ounce serving of strawberry Haagen Dazs ice cream.

One way to minimize added sugars is to pick a plain yogurt and stir in your own honey and fruit. Two good choices noted for their full and creamy taste – according to Consumer Reports testing – are Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value and Trader Joe’s Organic Plain Whole Milk Yogurt.

If you choose whole milk yogurt, pay attention to the saturated fat content so you can stay within recommended daily guidelines.

And what about the grass-fed claim you may see? Milk from grass fed cows can have more of the “good fat” than from grain-fed cows, but look for certification like “American grassfed” or “PCO-certified 100-percent grassfed” to be sure the claim is accurate.

