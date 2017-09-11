PPL sends workers, contractors to Florida

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – PPL Electric Utilities has sent more than 350 workers and contractors to Florida to repair damage caused by Irma.

The group includes 50 line and support personnel, about 200 contractor tree employees, and a 21-person team to manage about 400 workers in the Tampa area, a PPL spokeswoman said.

The group left for Florida on Saturday. More than 6.5 million people and businesses in the state were without power on Monday.

PPL will also use several of its drones in Florida to help assess the damage.

The spokeswoman said PPL kept enough workers in Pennsylvania to respond to any problems here.

