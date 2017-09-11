Police: Man neglected, stole from terminally ill mother

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man is accused of stealing money from his elderly and terminally ill mother.

Dane S. Barber, 53, of Shippensburg, took about $10,000 from his mother’s bank account to support his drug habit, police said.

Investigators believe he also left the care-dependent woman alone and neglected to care for her.

Shippensburg police began an investigation on July 31 after a tip that Barber was smoking crack with several others in his mother’s presence.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, possession with intent to distribute, theft of prescription medication, receiving stolen property, and related counts.

He now faces additional charges including neglect of a care dependent person, theft, and access device fraud.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.