Police ID man shot, killed in Lower Paxton home invasion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed early Sunday after forcing his way into a Lower Paxton Township home.

Servando Santos, 23, of York, was also involved in an assault on an elderly woman at another home, also in the 2000 block of Fairway Lane, police said.

Investigators say Santos assaulted the woman in the driveway during a domestic dispute. The woman, who was not identified, sustained head trauma and remained in critical condition at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Monday.

Witnesses told police that Santos then walked to the second house and forced his way through the front door around 6 a.m. The home owner confronted him and told Santos he was armed, but Santos continued into the home and several shots were fired. One round struck Santos in the abdomen.

Despite being shot, police said Santos continued further into the home and a brief struggle ensued. He was eventually subdued by family members, then struggled with officers as he was taken into custody.

He died from his injury at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656 and request Sergeant Taylor or Corporal Witmer.