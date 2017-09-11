Police charge woman with strangulation after fight

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is in York County Prison for assault and strangulation following a fight Friday morning.

The Fairview Township Police Department responded around 8 a.m. to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park on Shauffnertown Road in New Cumberland for a reported domestic dispute.

According to police, 24-year-old Alison Maybee got into an argument with another female, struck her repeatedly and choked her to the point she could not breathe.

Both people involved had obvious injuries, police said.

Maybee was arrested and charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

She was remanded to prison in lieu of $10,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2, according to court documents.

