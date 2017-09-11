Pennsylvania team joins Irma cleanup in Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A team of state employees is headed to Florida to help with cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Tom Wolf said 23 members of the Pennsylvania Incident Management Team left for Florida on Monday.

The team is made up of staff from PEMA, Department of Corrections, Conservation and Natural Resources, the State Fire Academy, and the departments of Health and Human Services.

They will assist in debris clean-up. The deployment is expected to last two weeks.

