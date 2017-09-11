Pence to speak at 9/11 remembrance at Flight 93 crash site

By Published:
Visitors walk a path from the Flight 93 National Memorial Visitors Center, left, to the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, as the nation marks the 14th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a Sept. 11 ceremony to remember the 33 passengers and seven crew members killed in the terror attack on United Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

A somber ritual that includes the tolling of bells and a reading of the victims’ names gets underway at about 9:45 a.m. Monday.

That is the time that federal investigators determined passengers decided to revolt against their four al-Qaeda hijackers, who ended up crashing the plane in a field 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, ground was broken at the national memorial on the last element of the park, a 93-foot (28-meter) Tower of Voices with 40 tubular wind chimes, one for each victim. It should be completed in time for the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

