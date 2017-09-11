Miss North Dakota crowned Miss America 2018

She bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event’s finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor’s head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

Miss North Dakota emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

The final five contestants were from Missouri; Texas; North Dakota; New Jersey; and District of Columbia.