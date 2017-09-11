Man gets prison for robbing Manheim Township bank

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who didn’t get the money he demanded from a Manheim Township bank will serve up to eight years in prison.

Martell T. Byrd, 24, was ordered to serve four to eight years in prison and two years of probation, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

He was found guilty in July of robbery and terroristic threats.

Byrd in August 2016 demanded money from the Integrity Bank, at 2055 Fruitville Pike, by handing a threatening note to a teller. Part of the note read, “This is a robbery… I will shoot!!! Don’t be a hero.”

He fled empty-handed as the female teller started to gather money. The teller activated a silent alarm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.