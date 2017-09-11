Man found guilty of lewd act, harassment at Strawberry Square

(Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was found guilty earlier this month on several charges for acts involving a juvenile in a public place.

Dauphin County President Judge Richard Lewis on Sept. 1 found Robert McGarvey guilty of open lewdness, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.

The charges stemmed from McGarvey repeatedly following and staring at a juvenile over the course of several months while she did her homework in Strawberry Square. On March 17, 2016, McGarvey openly masturbated at a table near the victim, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

