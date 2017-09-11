Man found guilty of lewd act, harassment at Strawberry Square

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was found guilty earlier this month on several charges for acts involving a juvenile in a public place.

Dauphin County President Judge Richard Lewis on Sept. 1 found Robert McGarvey guilty of open lewdness, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.

The charges stemmed from McGarvey repeatedly following and staring at a juvenile over the course of several months while she did her homework in Strawberry Square. On March 17, 2016, McGarvey openly masturbated at a table near the victim, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.