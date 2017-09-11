How you can help hurricane victims

On Monday, abc27 is helping to raise money for Mennonite Disaster Service. The Lancaster County, faith-based organization is currently responding to the aftermath of both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Early response teams are in Texas, cleaning up houses and doing minor repairs.

An MDS team will travel to Florida this week to assess damage from Hurricane Irma and assist in clean-up efforts.

Once the initial clean-up is over, MDS volunteers will actually help to rebuild homes in affected areas. Monetary gifts to MDS help cover the cost of tools and equipment and support volunteers with food, accommodations and transportation.

To learn more about how you can help MDS, watch the video featuring communications director Mark Beach, who just returned from volunteering in Texas.

To donate, call 1-800-241-8111 or click here.