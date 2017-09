The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraising and awareness event for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Harrisburg Walk will bring in 1,500 participants and will raise $300,000. Participants can still register and fund-raise now through December 31st. Money allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide local programs, and services as well as fund research.

The walk will take place City Island on Saturday, September 16th at 9am! Learn more online or in the video above.