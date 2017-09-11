Fake $100 bills passed at Williams Grove Flea Market

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone passed counterfeit $100 bills at the Williams Grove Flea Market.

The fake bills were used Sunday morning to purchase goods from multiple vendors at the flea market in Monroe Township, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.

