Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Dauphin County home

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross is providing assistance following a fire at a home in Dauphin County.

Crews from Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties were called to the Middle Paxton Township home around 7:45 p.m.

The fire in the 1100 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road began in the shed at the residence and reached two alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was contacted.

