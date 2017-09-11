Couple charged with selling fentanyl-heroin to man who died of overdose

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leola couple has been charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Warwick Township man who died of an overdose.

Kevin B. March, 46, and his fiancée, 31-year-old Jessica L. Faus, are charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said March and Faus admitted they sold multiple bags of heroin to the 45-year-old man before he died in his home April 8.

They were sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail each.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.