Couple charged with selling fentanyl-heroin to man who died of overdose

By Published:
Kevin B. March, left, and Jessica L. Faus (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leola couple has been charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Warwick Township man who died of an overdose.

Kevin B. March, 46, and his fiancée, 31-year-old Jessica L. Faus, are charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said March and Faus admitted they sold multiple bags of heroin to the 45-year-old man before he died in his home April 8.

They were sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail each.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s