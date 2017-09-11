3rd Annual Harrisburg Hershey Film Festival set for Sept. 15-20

This is the 3rd year of the Harrisburg-Hershey Film Festival.

“This year we received over 180 submissions from more than 30 countries and selected 75 features, documentaries and shorts to screen at the Midtown Cinema over 5 days,” tells Hamza, Ahmad, Festival Director.

“The films are divided into 2-3 hour blocks, each with an assortment of different independent films that we think people will really love. Many of the filmmakers of the films will be present to talk-back with the audience and answer questions and engage in discussions. This is a unique experience to the area and a great way to access independent films that are not yet in distribution.”

The festival will run from September 15-20 at the Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg. Learn more online at www.harrsiburghersheyfilmfestival.com.