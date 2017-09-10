Two men killed in Route 222 crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- West Earl Police say a man driving on Route 222 struck and killed two people near the Peach Road overpass at 1:50 a.m.

According to the police report, Anthony Caldwell was driving along the road where a tow truck and broken down vehicle were parked. The driver of the AAA tow service truck was reportedly moving the broken down vehicle and was standing outside of his truck along with the driver of the other vehicle.

Both were hit by Caldwell’s car. He was not injured.

The coroner pronounced both of the drivers dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the West Earl Police Department at 717-859-1411.