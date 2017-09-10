‘Queens Who Cook’ event supports church, summer camp

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Tickets are still available for a cooking event that helps support and camp for children in need.

“Queens Who Cook’ is organized by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Harrisburg. It features food from dozens of women.

Attendees get to sample dishes made by each cook.

The event benefits the St. Paul’s Building fund and St Barnabas Summer Camp Fund.

Adults tickets are $20. It is $10 for children under 12.

“Queens Who Cook” is Saturday, September 16 at St Paul’s Episcopal Church at 248 Seneca Street from 2-4 p.m.

ABC27 News Daybreak anchor James Crummel will co-emcee the event with ABC27 Weekend Daybreak anchor Janel Knight.

