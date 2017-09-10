Hersheypark, Giant Center to hold job fair

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking for a job, Tuesday will be a “sweet” opportunity.

Hersheypark and Giant Center are looking for people to work Hershey Bears games, Giant Center events, Hersheypark in the Dark, and Christmas Candylane.

You must be at least 15 years old.

The job fair is Tuesday, September 12, from 3pm to 7pm inside Coaster Cafe at Hersheypark. You can apply, interview, and even get hired on the spot.

Click here to save time at the job fair and complete an application online.