Harrisburg man charged with DUI, underage drinking, 3/4 lb of marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa.(WHTM)- Lower Paxton Police arrested a 20-year-old after finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia “in plain view in the backseat” of his car on Saturday.

Police say they pulled Ervin Jones III over at 3:30 a.m. when he failed to stay in his lane on the 4000 block of Londonderry Road.

While speaking with Jones, the officer said he displayed several signs of alcohol impairment.

Jones was arrested for suspicion of DUI, Driving on a Suspended License and Underage Drinking.

After Jones was taken into custody, he gave police consent to move his vehicle and park it legally.

According to the police report, a plastic bag containing four individually packaged bags of marijuana were found and nearly 3/4 of a pound of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was arraigned on charges of PWI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Underage Drinking and other summary violations.

He is currently in custody at the Dauphin County Prison.