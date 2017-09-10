Homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is investigating a deadly home invasion after the homeowner shot and killed the suspect early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a 911 hang up call at 6:00 a.m. from the 2000 block of Fairway Lane.

The caller reported that a man was trying to kill him. While en route to the call, police were updated that another 911 call was received stating the suspect was beating a man with a baseball bat in the driveway of the residence.

Several minutes later there was a report of a man attempting to break into another residence several houses away from the original call.

Police say the suspect reportedly forced his way into the residence with a baseball bat and was met by the homeowner who shot him.

Officers found the suspect inside the second residence with a gun shot wound to the abdomen.The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

His identity is not known at this time.

When officers arrived at the residence of the first call, an elderly female assault victim was found in the driveway. She was transported to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with head trauma.

It is unknown at this time how the elderly woman was assaulted but it is believed that a domestic dispute took place between a resident of the home and the deceased man.

Police do not beleive there is a threat to the public in this area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 and request Sergeant Taylor or Corporal Witmer or submit a tip via this website.