Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey

By BRIAN MELLEY and SALLY HO Associated Press Published:
In this Sept. 6, 2017 photo, Tori Texada, 25, Chloe, 7, in right, Maddison, 6, and Paisley, 1, pose for photo outside of the shelter at a convention center in Houston. The single-mother of five, including three who are school-aged, said she wanted to get her kids back to their neighborhood school but that she hadn't yet been in touch with Houston district officials. State and federal law provides education assistance for homeless children. But it comes with hurdles _ information, access and funding _ that will be exacerbated and widespread in Houston and elsewhere after Harvey. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

HOUSTON (AP) – Many families now homeless after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year.

Texas education officials estimate that 35,000 to 40,000 students have been affected by the storm.

Federal and state laws are designed to make it easier for homeless students to get their educations, even in the midst of a disaster.

Federal protections require schools to immediately enroll children who have lost their regular homes and are forced to stay in a temporary arrangement.

A Texas law goes even further, allowing homeless students the option to enroll in any school district they choose, regardless of their school of origin or the location of the place where they are staying.

