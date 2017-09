Penn State has a 14-3 lead over Pitt after one half at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions scored just over two minutes into the game when Trace McSorely threw an 8 yard touchdown pass to a wide open Mike Gesicki to give Penn State a 7-0 lead.

The same two combined for a ten yard touchdown pass to give Penn State a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter. Pitt settled for a late second quarter field goal for their only points of the game

The game can be seen right now on abc27