Irma weakens some, but expected to pick up again

Kathleen Paca, 56, spray paints "We're Open Irma" on plywood window protections at the infamous South Beach dive bar Mac's Club Deuce on Sept. 7, 2017. The word "Irma" covered "Wilma," the 2005 hurricane when the plywood last was used. Paca and other regulars at the Deuce, as it's known to locals, had no qualms about staying home as Irma approached, even with the storm projected to be one of the strongest to ever make landfall in Florida. "Where am I going to go?" Paca said. "It's not going to be that bad. I'm on the second floor and have impact windows. I've thrown coconuts at my windows and they don't break." (AP Photo/Jason Dearen)

Hurricane Irma’s winds have slowed slightly while it rakes Cuba, but the massive storm is expected to strengthen again as it approaches Florida.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday morning that Irma remained a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). Forecasters expect the storm to pick strength back up as it moves away from Cuba.

The storm’s center was about 10 miles (15 kilometers) northwest of Caibarien, Cuba. That’s also about 225 miles (365 kilometers) south of Miami.

Meteorologists say damaging winds from Irma’s outer bands were already arriving in South Florida. The storm was expected to reach the Florida Keys on Sunday morning before moving up the state’s Gulf Coast.

