House GOP to test budget-balancing plan in growing stalemate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will return to session for the first time in seven weeks as a lengthening budget stalemate is drawing warnings by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that he’s out of options to pay bills on time.

Monday’s session kicks off a week that could include a vote on a plan pushed by a group of House Republicans to cover a $2.2 billion shortfall.

The plan would divert cash from reserves or off-budget programs, many of them for public transportation or environmental cleanups and improvements.

Wolf opposes it, and his administration questions whether the plan is a realistic way to fund a $32 billion spending agreement. Wolf supports a bipartisan tax-and-borrowing plan that passed the Senate in July, but is deeply unpopular with House members.