High school assistant coach inspires players, fellow coaches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – JaShonn Brannock graduated from Central Dauphin East in 2017 and served last season as the manager of the football team before he was elevated to assistant coach.

Brannock has never let the label of special needs slow him down from achieving his goals or motivating others.

“I tell the players never give up when things are not going well,” said Brannock. “If a play or something in school does not go your way, just keep going. Things will work out.”

Head Football Coach Aaron Blanding says he has seen JaShonn grow up and mature over the years.

“He lifts all of us up,” said Blanding. “He has no problem voicing his opinion and telling us when we run the wrong plays.”

JaShonn says he enjoys being a part of the coaching staff at Central Dauphin East and says getting a full time job will be his top priority when the season ends, but he hopes to continue to be a part of the program for years to come.

