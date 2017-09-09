Harrisburg’s mayor, Civil War Museum reach agreement after dispute

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg’s mayor and leaders at the Civil War Museum have reached an agreement.

A press release sent out by the City of Harrisburg said the two sides would announce the details of the deal at a press conference Monday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. at MLK Government Center.

There’s been a tense relationship between Mayor Eric Papenfuse and leaders at the museum.

Back in 2015, Papenfuse called for the museum to be shutdown. He called it a “monument to corruption” because he said it’s filled with artifacts that former Mayor Stephen Reed bought on the sly with taxpayer dollars.

Board members said closing the museum would hurt the city. They didn’t believe the artifacts were acquired improperly.

Back in January, Reed pleaded guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentence to two years of supervised probation. He also had to pay a $2,000 fine.

