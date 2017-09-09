Friday Nite Football highlights and scores week 2

Abington 35, Cheltenham 20

Academy Park 43, Great Valley 20

Aliquippa 30, Beaver Area 10

Allentown Allen 20, East Stroudsburg North 13

Annville-Cleona 39, Camp Hill 20

Apollo-Ridge 27, Beaver Falls 19

Archbishop Ryan 42, Edison 0

Bald Eagle Area 33, Penns Valley 6

Bangor 56, Northern Lehigh 27

Bartram 28, South Philadelphia 0

Belle Vernon 49, Uniontown 2

Bellefonte 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 8

Bellwood-Antis 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 20

Bentworth 54, Chartiers-Houston 6

Berks Catholic 47, Conrad Weiser 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Blacklick 0

Bermudian Springs 21, Boiling Springs 19

Berwick 17, Wyoming Area 14

Bethel Park 28, Peters Township 7

Bethlehem Catholic 28, Emmaus 21

Bethlehem Center 20, Frazier 7

Big Spring 63, Biglerville 3

Bishop Guilfoyle 19, Bishop McCort 0

Bishop Shanahan 35, Pottstown 7

Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 6

Bradford 47, Cameron County 8

Brockway 57, Port Allegany 18

Burgettstown 34, Bishop Canevin 0

Butler 45, Altoona 28

California 86, Avella 13

Cambria Heights 35, Somerset 12

Cambridge Springs 30, Reynolds 12

Canton 32, Bucktail 6

Carbondale 26, Mid Valley 13

Carlisle 17, Red Land 14

Cedar Cliff 42, Mifflin County 9

Cedar Crest 35, Northern Lebanon 7

Central Bucks East 41, Methacton 0

Central Bucks South 21, Council Rock South 7

Central Bucks West 20, Quakertown 0

Central Columbia 35, Towanda 6

Central Martinsburg 42, Clearfield 14

Central Valley 42, Elizabeth Forward 26

Chestnut Ridge 38, Allegany, Md. 23

Clairton 32, Springdale 16

Clarion 58, Brookville 22

Coatesville 48, Reading 15

Cocalico 42, Governor Mifflin 21

Cochranton 51, Saegertown 14

Conestoga Valley 55, Solanco 54, OT

Conneaut, Ohio 26, Oil City 20

Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 0

Curwensville 56, Sheffield 8

Dallas 38, Pittston Area 7

Dallastown Area 56, West York 20

Danville 7, Montoursville 0

Delaware Valley 35, Wyoming Valley West 25

Derry 47, Yough 8

Downingtown West 37, Neshaminy 33

Dunmore 41, Lakeland 7

East Allegheny 33, Brentwood 19

East Pennsboro 47, West Perry 21

Eastern York 24, York County Tech 6

Easton 13, Bethlehem Freedom 10

Elizabethtown 42, Hershey 0

Elwood City Riverside 35, Laurel 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Erie McDowell 7

Exeter 27, Hempfield 20

Fairfield 55, James Buchanan 15

Fairview 36, Girard 0

Ferndale 29, Conemaugh Township 12

Forest Hills 29, Greater Johnstown 28

Fort Leboeuf 42, Corry 16

Fox Chapel 22, Woodland Hills 21

Freedom 28, New Brighton 7

Freeport 31, Deer Lakes 0

Garnet Valley 24, Ridley 14

Gettysburg 49, New Oxford 21

Greater Latrobe 48, Chartiers Valley 26

Greensburg Salem 32, Laurel Highlands 15

Greenville 21, Sharon 14

Grove City 28, Conneaut Area 12

Hampton 10, Baldwin 9

Hanover 28, Kennard-Dale 15

Harbor Creek 42, Union City 6

Harry S. Truman 41, William Tennent 0

Hatboro-Horsham 28, Souderton 3

Haverford 54, Conestoga 13

Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 0

Homer-Center 53, Saltsburg 14

Honesdale 43, Tunkhannock 31

Hopewell 16, Ellwood City 14

Huntingdon 26, Tyrone 14

Imhotep Charter 27, Philadelphia Northeast 6

Iroquois 28, West Middlesex 7

Jeannette 49, Leechburg 6

Jersey Shore 48, Troy 7

Jim Thorpe 44, Panther Valley 0

Juniata 31, East Juniata 10

Juniata Valley 39, West Branch 18

Kane Area 27, Coudersport 6

Keystone 34, Union/AC Valley(FB) 26

Keystone Oaks 42, Carlynton 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 25, Penn Manor 21

Lebanon 28, Ephrata 21

Lehighton 53, Schuylkill Valley 21

Lewisburg 41, Milton 7

Ligonier Valley 44, Northern Cambria 0

Line Mountain 41, Pine Grove 7

Littlestown 48, Hamburg 7

Loyalsock 41, Mifflinburg 7

Manheim Central 46, Donegal 0

Manheim Township 42, South Western 0

Maplewood 49, North East 15

Marple Newtown 45, Radnor 14

Mars 32, Blackhawk 0

McGuffey 35, Waynesburg Central 0

McKeesport 21, Armstrong 7

Meadville 55, Dubois 21

Mechanicsburg 41, Spring Grove 28

Mercyhurst Prep 52, Titusville 7

Middletown 35, Northern York 0

Milton Hershey 34, Greencastle Antrim 23

Monessen 14, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Montgomery 27, Sayre Area 0

Montour 51, Indiana 14

Moshannon Valley 20, Everett 3

Mount Lebanon 31, Hempfield Area 0

Muncy 52, Cowanesque Valley 13

New Castle 48, Highlands 41, 2OT

Newport 49, Millersburg 0

North Penn 29, Pennsbury 20

North Penn-Mansfield 14, Wyalusing 0

North Pocono 34, Wallenpaupack 17

North Schuylkill 35, Marian Catholic 0

Northampton 24, Pleasant Valley 7

Northeastern 35, York Suburban 0

Northern Bedford 34, Glendale 7

Northwestern 27, Eisenhower 19

Norwin 27, Shaler 7

Octorara 21, Pequea Valley 13

Old Forge 48, Montrose 0

Olney Charter 18, Latin Charter 12

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Carmichaels 13

Owen J Roberts 26, West Chester Henderson 14

Oxford 46, Phoenixville 26

Palisades 46, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Palmerton 29, Saucon Valley 28

Palmyra 35, ELCO 7

Parkland 24, Bethlehem Liberty 7

Penn Charter 42, Bonner-Prendergast 6

Penn Hills 33, Canon-McMillan 17

Penn-Trafford 48, Plum 0

Penncrest 40, Harriton 7

Pennridge 29, Perkiomen Valley 0

Perkiomen School 50, St. Joseph 21

Pine-Richland 42, Seneca Valley 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14, North Allegheny 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 40, Mohawk 24

Pottsgrove 49, Boyertown 14

Pottsville 46, Wissahickon 12

Quaker Valley 43, Neshannock 6

Red Lion 35, Daniel Boone 14

Richland 34, Central Cambria 0

Rochester 28, Summit Academy 18

Scranton 28, Valley View 21

Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 0

Selinsgrove 20, Shamokin 0

Seneca 28, Beachwood, Ohio 14

Serra Catholic 42, South Side 21

Seton-LaSalle 37, Valley 14

Shady Side Academy 42, Burrell 8

Sharpsville 42, Mercer 21

Shenandoah Valley 37, Kutztown 0

Shenango 24, Sto-Rox 0

Shippensburg 21, Chambersburg 14

South Fayette 47, Ambridge 7

South Park 14, Mount Pleasant 9

South Williamsport 54, Hughesville 13

Southern Columbia 29, Mount Carmel 7

Southern Huntingdon 45, Williamsburg 0

Southern Lehigh 28, Notre Dame-Green Pond 27

Springside Chestnut Hill 20, Blue Mountain 18

State College 55, Hollidaysburg 27

Steel Valley 35, Avonworth 7

Steelton-Highspire 44, Dover 26

Strath Haven 29, Lower Merion 14

Stroudsburg 34, East Stroudsburg South 13

Sun Valley 33, Upper Merion 0

Susquehanna 19, Riverside 18

Susquenita 26, Halifax 7

Tamaqua 41, Schuylkill Haven 27

Thomas Jefferson 35, Trinity 0

Union Area 33, Northgate 0

Unionville 14, Avon Grove 6

University Prep 26, Brashear 7

Upper Dublin 28, Lansdale Catholic 3

Upper St. Clair 41, Moon 10

Warren 44, Franklin 34

Washington 68, Brownsville 7

Wellsboro 42, Athens 7

West Allegheny 29, North Hills 28, OT

West Greene 42, Mapletown 12

West Lawn Wilson 28, Spring-Ford 21

West Mifflin 35, Knoch 22

Western Beaver 35, Cornell 16

Western Wayne 35, Northwest Area 7

Westmont Hilltop 14, Penn Cambria 0

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 35, Allderdice 19

Whitehall 51, Nazareth Area 49

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 27, Crestwood 14

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21, Hanover Area 12

Williams Valley 42, Minersville 12

Williamsport 28, Hazleton Area 26

Wilmington 74, Lakeview 0

Windber 35, Shade 0

York 36, Lancaster McCaskey 30

York Catholic 27, Susquehannock 17

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

