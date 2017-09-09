Friday Nite Football highlights and scores week 2

Abington 35, Cheltenham 20
Academy Park 43, Great Valley 20
Aliquippa 30, Beaver Area 10
Allentown Allen 20, East Stroudsburg North 13
Annville-Cleona 39, Camp Hill 20
Apollo-Ridge 27, Beaver Falls 19
Archbishop Ryan 42, Edison 0
Bald Eagle Area 33, Penns Valley 6
Bangor 56, Northern Lehigh 27
Bartram 28, South Philadelphia 0
Belle Vernon 49, Uniontown 2
Bellefonte 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 8
Bellwood-Antis 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 20
Bentworth 54, Chartiers-Houston 6
Berks Catholic 47, Conrad Weiser 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Blacklick 0
Bermudian Springs 21, Boiling Springs 19
Berwick 17, Wyoming Area 14
Bethel Park 28, Peters Township 7
Bethlehem Catholic 28, Emmaus 21
Bethlehem Center 20, Frazier 7
Big Spring 63, Biglerville 3
Bishop Guilfoyle 19, Bishop McCort 0
Bishop Shanahan 35, Pottstown 7
Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 6
Bradford 47, Cameron County 8
Brockway 57, Port Allegany 18
Burgettstown 34, Bishop Canevin 0
Butler 45, Altoona 28
California 86, Avella 13
Cambria Heights 35, Somerset 12
Cambridge Springs 30, Reynolds 12
Canton 32, Bucktail 6
Carbondale 26, Mid Valley 13
Carlisle 17, Red Land 14
Cedar Cliff 42, Mifflin County 9
Cedar Crest 35, Northern Lebanon 7
Central Bucks East 41, Methacton 0
Central Bucks South 21, Council Rock South 7
Central Bucks West 20, Quakertown 0
Central Columbia 35, Towanda 6
Central Martinsburg 42, Clearfield 14
Central Valley 42, Elizabeth Forward 26
Chestnut Ridge 38, Allegany, Md. 23
Clairton 32, Springdale 16
Clarion 58, Brookville 22
Coatesville 48, Reading 15
Cocalico 42, Governor Mifflin 21
Cochranton 51, Saegertown 14
Conestoga Valley 55, Solanco 54, OT
Conneaut, Ohio 26, Oil City 20
Cumberland Valley 35, Central York 0
Curwensville 56, Sheffield 8
Dallas 38, Pittston Area 7
Dallastown Area 56, West York 20
Danville 7, Montoursville 0
Delaware Valley 35, Wyoming Valley West 25
Derry 47, Yough 8
Downingtown West 37, Neshaminy 33
Dunmore 41, Lakeland 7
East Allegheny 33, Brentwood 19
East Pennsboro 47, West Perry 21
Eastern York 24, York County Tech 6
Easton 13, Bethlehem Freedom 10
Elizabethtown 42, Hershey 0
Elwood City Riverside 35, Laurel 0
Erie Cathedral Prep 63, Erie McDowell 7
Exeter 27, Hempfield 20
Fairfield 55, James Buchanan 15
Fairview 36, Girard 0
Ferndale 29, Conemaugh Township 12
Forest Hills 29, Greater Johnstown 28
Fort Leboeuf 42, Corry 16
Fox Chapel 22, Woodland Hills 21
Freedom 28, New Brighton 7
Freeport 31, Deer Lakes 0
Garnet Valley 24, Ridley 14
Gettysburg 49, New Oxford 21
Greater Latrobe 48, Chartiers Valley 26
Greensburg Salem 32, Laurel Highlands 15
Greenville 21, Sharon 14
Grove City 28, Conneaut Area 12
Hampton 10, Baldwin 9
Hanover 28, Kennard-Dale 15
Harbor Creek 42, Union City 6
Harry S. Truman 41, William Tennent 0
Hatboro-Horsham 28, Souderton 3
Haverford 54, Conestoga 13
Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 0
Homer-Center 53, Saltsburg 14
Honesdale 43, Tunkhannock 31
Hopewell 16, Ellwood City 14
Huntingdon 26, Tyrone 14
Imhotep Charter 27, Philadelphia Northeast 6
Iroquois 28, West Middlesex 7
Jeannette 49, Leechburg 6
Jersey Shore 48, Troy 7
Jim Thorpe 44, Panther Valley 0
Juniata 31, East Juniata 10
Juniata Valley 39, West Branch 18
Kane Area 27, Coudersport 6
Keystone 34, Union/AC Valley(FB) 26
Keystone Oaks 42, Carlynton 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 25, Penn Manor 21
Lebanon 28, Ephrata 21
Lehighton 53, Schuylkill Valley 21
Lewisburg 41, Milton 7
Ligonier Valley 44, Northern Cambria 0
Line Mountain 41, Pine Grove 7
Littlestown 48, Hamburg 7
Loyalsock 41, Mifflinburg 7
Manheim Central 46, Donegal 0
Manheim Township 42, South Western 0
Maplewood 49, North East 15
Marple Newtown 45, Radnor 14
Mars 32, Blackhawk 0
McGuffey 35, Waynesburg Central 0
McKeesport 21, Armstrong 7
Meadville 55, Dubois 21
Mechanicsburg 41, Spring Grove 28
Mercyhurst Prep 52, Titusville 7
Middletown 35, Northern York 0
Milton Hershey 34, Greencastle Antrim 23
Monessen 14, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Montgomery 27, Sayre Area 0
Montour 51, Indiana 14
Moshannon Valley 20, Everett 3
Mount Lebanon 31, Hempfield Area 0
Muncy 52, Cowanesque Valley 13
New Castle 48, Highlands 41, 2OT
Newport 49, Millersburg 0
North Penn 29, Pennsbury 20
North Penn-Mansfield 14, Wyalusing 0
North Pocono 34, Wallenpaupack 17
North Schuylkill 35, Marian Catholic 0
Northampton 24, Pleasant Valley 7
Northeastern 35, York Suburban 0
Northern Bedford 34, Glendale 7
Northwestern 27, Eisenhower 19
Norwin 27, Shaler 7
Octorara 21, Pequea Valley 13
Old Forge 48, Montrose 0
Olney Charter 18, Latin Charter 12
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Carmichaels 13
Owen J Roberts 26, West Chester Henderson 14
Oxford 46, Phoenixville 26
Palisades 46, Northwestern Lehigh 0
Palmerton 29, Saucon Valley 28
Palmyra 35, ELCO 7
Parkland 24, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Penn Charter 42, Bonner-Prendergast 6
Penn Hills 33, Canon-McMillan 17
Penn-Trafford 48, Plum 0
Penncrest 40, Harriton 7
Pennridge 29, Perkiomen Valley 0
Perkiomen School 50, St. Joseph 21
Pine-Richland 42, Seneca Valley 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14, North Allegheny 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 40, Mohawk 24
Pottsgrove 49, Boyertown 14
Pottsville 46, Wissahickon 12
Quaker Valley 43, Neshannock 6
Red Lion 35, Daniel Boone 14
Richland 34, Central Cambria 0
Rochester 28, Summit Academy 18
Scranton 28, Valley View 21
Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 0
Selinsgrove 20, Shamokin 0
Seneca 28, Beachwood, Ohio 14
Serra Catholic 42, South Side 21
Seton-LaSalle 37, Valley 14
Shady Side Academy 42, Burrell 8
Sharpsville 42, Mercer 21
Shenandoah Valley 37, Kutztown 0
Shenango 24, Sto-Rox 0
Shippensburg 21, Chambersburg 14
South Fayette 47, Ambridge 7
South Park 14, Mount Pleasant 9
South Williamsport 54, Hughesville 13
Southern Columbia 29, Mount Carmel 7
Southern Huntingdon 45, Williamsburg 0
Southern Lehigh 28, Notre Dame-Green Pond 27
Springside Chestnut Hill 20, Blue Mountain 18
State College 55, Hollidaysburg 27
Steel Valley 35, Avonworth 7
Steelton-Highspire 44, Dover 26
Strath Haven 29, Lower Merion 14
Stroudsburg 34, East Stroudsburg South 13
Sun Valley 33, Upper Merion 0
Susquehanna 19, Riverside 18
Susquenita 26, Halifax 7
Tamaqua 41, Schuylkill Haven 27
Thomas Jefferson 35, Trinity 0
Union Area 33, Northgate 0
Unionville 14, Avon Grove 6
University Prep 26, Brashear 7
Upper Dublin 28, Lansdale Catholic 3
Upper St. Clair 41, Moon 10
Warren 44, Franklin 34
Washington 68, Brownsville 7
Wellsboro 42, Athens 7
West Allegheny 29, North Hills 28, OT
West Greene 42, Mapletown 12
West Lawn Wilson 28, Spring-Ford 21
West Mifflin 35, Knoch 22
Western Beaver 35, Cornell 16
Western Wayne 35, Northwest Area 7
Westmont Hilltop 14, Penn Cambria 0
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 35, Allderdice 19
Whitehall 51, Nazareth Area 49
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 27, Crestwood 14
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21, Hanover Area 12
Williams Valley 42, Minersville 12
Williamsport 28, Hazleton Area 26
Wilmington 74, Lakeview 0
Windber 35, Shade 0
York 36, Lancaster McCaskey 30
York Catholic 27, Susquehannock 17
