York police arrest suspect within block of attempted homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department witnessed an attempted homicide Friday afternoon and chased down the suspect close to the scene.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of West King Street.

The suspect was chased on foot and was captured within one block.

The victim was not struck but was targeted, according to police.

Jamal Everett, 26, of York, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide.

Brelyjah Bullock, 18, of York, was also arrested as a co-conspirator and was charged with criminal attempted homicide as well.

Everett was also a suspect in an investigation of a robbery and shooting that occurred on Aug. 24. He was also wanted in a robbery that occurred on Aug. 17 in the first block of East Jackson Street.

Anyone with information about Friday’s incident is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.