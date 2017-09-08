Work to begin on Palmyra sinkhole that closed Route 422

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Work will begin next week to repair a sinkhole that closed Route 422 in North Londonderry Township.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said a contractor will begin work once the repair material has arrived. She said the material is coming from Georgia and could be delayed by traffic as people flee Hurricane Irma.

The westbound lane of Route 422 was closed Tuesday, a week after the eastbound lane was closed because of the growing sinkhole in front of the Palmyra Bowling Center.

PennDOT said a depression in the bowling center parking lot is about 45 feet wide and extends into the shoulder and eastbound lane. Two openings in the parking lot pavement appeared last week.

The repair will involve excavating about 200 feet of the highway just east of a previous repair made in 2014.

