Violent assault in Columbia caught on camera

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Surveillance video caught the moments a 62-year-old man was beaten near the intersection of Sixth and Walnut streets early Sunday.

The victim’s wife said it happened after her husband asked a group of people to keep the noise down.

“He didn’t see it coming,” she said about the attack. “His eye was [swollen] shut.”

She said her husband was able to drag himself into their house. That’s when he told her that his glasses, phone, and slippers were still outside. She went to look for her husband’s belongings, ran into one of the suspects, and made an alarming discovery.

“I shined my flashlight in his face,” she said. “I said ‘I know you”. He said you don’t know me. I said ‘I know you now’ and I said ‘I do know you. You were one of my kids in school’.”

She said she was able to recognize the man because of her former job as a teacher’s aide in a local preschool program.

Columbia police arrested 22-year-old Shakim McIlwain and filed charges against 21-year-old Randy Howard. They’re still trying to identify at least one more suspect.

The woman said her husband suffered multiple facial fractures and an injured spleen.

“At this point, we just want to get him better,” she said, “and not go outside anymore when we hear noises out front anymore.”

