Trump to nominate Cumberland County DA for United States Attorney

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – President Donald Trump intends to nominate Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed for United States Attorney in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Trump also intends to nominate Scott Brady, who currently serves as Corporate Counsel for Federated Investors in Pittsburgh.

The announcement from the president was met with praise from Pennsylvania’s United States Senators, Pat Toomey (R) and Bob Casey (D).

“I am pleased that President Trump intends to nominate Scott Brady and David Freed to be U.S. Attorneys for the Western and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Toomey. “Both Mr. Brady and District Attorney Freed are seasoned prosecutors who possess a wealth of legal experience from their work in the public and private sectors. I am confident that they will serve with honor and an unwavering respect for the rule of law. I look forward to the Senate confirming them swiftly.”

“U.S. Attorneys play a vital role in keeping communities safe, upholding the rule of law and ensuring the fair administration of justice,” Senator Casey said. “These nominees are experienced and distinguished attorneys in their field who are well regarded by their colleagues. Mr. Brady and District Attorney Freed have prosecutorial experience and have served Pennsylvania and our nation with distinction.”

Freed, the DA in Cumberland County since 2006, previously served in the county as first assistant district attorney and a as a deputy prosecutor for the York County District Attorney’s Office.

