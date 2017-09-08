Teens charged with robbery, assault of 14-year-old

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have announced charges against a pair of teenagers accused of assaulting another teen and taking the victim’s bicycle.

According to police, charges of simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and robbery against two Lebanon teens, ages 15 and 16, stem from an incident in which a 14-year-old’s bicycle was taken on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Alder Street.

Charges were filed with the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

The 14-year-old was injured and received treatment at a medical facility.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.