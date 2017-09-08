Teen charged with attempted homicide for pointing gun at brother

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County boy accused of pointing a loaded gun at his younger brother and pulling the trigger is now charged with attempted homicide.

Michael Baker, 16, of Manheim Township, is charged as an adult.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Baker at his home on Aug. 29 loaded a revolver with two bullets and then pointed the gun at his brother’s head and chest while pulling the trigger three times.

Baker was initially charged with reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The district attorney’s office said investigators decided to add the attempted homicide charges after a further review of the evidence and information.

