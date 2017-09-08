Steelton looks to boost economy with emerging industries

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) After spending decades trying to dig itself out of a financial hole a Dauphin County community is looking to some emerging industries to help boost its economy.

Steelton, like many small towns that relied heavily on the steel industry, suffered when the it struggled in the 1980s and 90s. It was also setback by the Wall Street market collapse in 2008.

Almost a decade later, the borough is optimistic about its future. Leaders said steel will always be a part of their identity but they want to continue to attract other businesses to help boost the local economy.

“We are really trying to look towards the cutting edge. What’s new. What’s on the horizon. What’s going to be a long and sustainable industry that we can be at the forefront of,” said Doug Brown, Steelton Borough manager.

One of key parts of their comeback is skate boarding. Construction of the only free all concrete skate park in the area just finished. It’s already attracting people from out of state.

It’s good news for the owner of Rayzor Tattoo and Skate Shop. Ray Linton just expanded his inventory of skate boards and accessories. He has a storefront dedicated to all of the items.

“We had a lot of the inventory already and we had that opportunity to move into the space next door we just figured it seemed like a fun thing to do,” said Linton

Steelton will also be the home of Dauphin County’s sole medical marijuana dispensary. Firefly will be located along South Front Street.

“I see Steelton in 10 years being the leader of industry whether it is through the medical marijuana field, whether it is through skate boarding ,whether it is through additional things,” said Brian Proctor, Community Economic Development Chairman.

In the next few years, there will be a mixed development site. It will feature 42 apartment units, restaurants and a grocery store. Steelton is a food desert. Right now, the only option to purchase grocery food items is at convenience stores.