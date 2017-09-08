Police ID man who died in Ephrata crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of West Main Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Thomas M. Bupp, 54, was a passenger in a sedan that was struck by a tractor-trailer after a collision with an SUV sent the sedan into the opposing lane of travel, police said.

Bupp was trapped in the sedan for about 30 minutes and died at a hospital.

The driver of the sedan, 31-year-old Ana Stanke of Ephrata, sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

Ephrata police said 31-year-old Alissa Nolt of Denver was driving the SUV that pulled onto West Main Street from Lancaster Avenue and was struck by Stanke around 9:19 a.m. The crash is still under investigation.

West Main Street was closed for approximately five hours.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Cook at 717-738-9200 ext. 271.

