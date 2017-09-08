Plentiful rain not positive for pumpkin prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ‘Tis the season for finding pumpkins at Strites Orchard.

John Strite, a longtime farmer at the orchard, says it’s the best season because both summer and fall crops are available.

Still, the season has been a challenging one for Strite and other local farmers.

Recent weeks of constant rain have made it tough to grow healthy pumpkins. The fall crop is prone to many diseases, especially when fields are wet.

“I don’t think you’ll ever meet a farmer that’s happy with the weather,” said Strite. “It’s either too dry, too wet or too cold. There’s never a perfect medium.”

The lack of a perfect medium can allow diseases, such as downey and powdery mildew, to quickly spread and destroy a pumpkin patch.

“It’s a supply and demand thing,” said Strite. “If the supply goes down, the prices are definitely going to go up.”

Fortunately, pumpkin costs haven’t skyrocketed in the area. Compared to this time last year, a pumpkin could cost you a dollar or two more.

Despite the seasonal challenges, business is still growing at Strites Orchard.

“Farming could be difficult because a lot of times it’s either feast or famine,” said Strite. “If you have too many, you can’t sell them all. If you have too few, then you don’t have enough to sell and you’re going back to the drawing board.”

