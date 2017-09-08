Pennsylvania investigating Equifax cyberattack, Shapiro says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top law-enforcement officer says his office is investigating the massive data breach targeting the credit monitoring company Equifax.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday that it is unclear how many Pennsylvanians were affected.

In total, the attack exposed data belonging to 143 million Americans, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers.

Shapiro says he’s also investigating the months-long delay before Equifax notified consumers of the breach and will take every step necessary to hold Equifax accountable.

Shapiro says Pennsylvanians should sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection. He says Equifax is offering free service for one year at http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com and people can get a free credit report at www.annualcreditreport.com.

People who believe they are an identity theft victim can contact the consumer protection bureau in Shapiro’s office.