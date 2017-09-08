Pence to speak at 9/11 ceremony honoring Flight 93 victims

The Associated Press Published:
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's 39th annual National Conservative Student Conference, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at the crash site of United Flight 93 in a Pennsylvania field as the country marks the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The Republican will speak Monday at the ceremony in Shanksville at the national memorial to the victims of Flight 93.

Four al-Qaeda hijackers crashed the plane on Sept. 11, 2001, after the passengers and crew fought to wrest control of the aircraft, preventing it from reaching Washington, D.C.

Thirty-three passengers and seven crew members died.

Pence will address the family and friends of the victims and thousands of citizens who also are expected to attend.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke also will speak at the ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s